News
Media Do Adds 20 BL Titles from Kobunsha
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
10 titles already available, with 10 more later this year
Media Do International announced on Monday that it has added 20 boys-love manga titles from Japanese publisher Kobunsha, with the first 10 now available. Those 10 titles include:
- A Story of Love That I Do Not Know (Boku no Shiranai Koi no Hanashi) - Sachi Murakami
- Your Treacle Affects At Night (Yoru, Anata no Amai Koe) - Sachi Murakami
- Love Patisserie (Renai Patisserie) - Anna Hanamaki
- My Beloved Lord (Boku no Otonosama) - Haruka Komusubi
- Stalemate - Toomi Aoyama
- Mahjong Parlor of Love (Koisuru Jansō) - Meteo Hoshiduki
- Professor Strangelove (Shiina Kyōju no Ijō na Aijō) - Chiei Sasahara
- Legend of Mad BL Momotaroh (Momotarō Saikyō Densetsu) - Art by Chiei Sasahara, Story by Ume Yamada
- Wolf and Little BL Red Hood (Ōkami to Akazukin-chan to) - Art by Kotaro Kobayashi, Story by Ume Yamada
- This Onmyoji is Bad News (Ikenai Onmyōji) - Art by Hiroshi Asagi, Story by Touka Namimaki
The other titles will be released later this year.
Source: Press release