A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs Anime Film's Trailer Unveils Cast, Staff, October Debut

The official website of the anime film adaptation of Satoshi Kawasaki's A Turtle's Shell Is a Human's Ribs ( Kame no Kōra wa Abarabone ) picture book revealed a trailer, cast, staff, visual, and October opening date for the film on Thursday. Ion Entertainment and ASMIK Ace announced the film in January earlier this year.

The film will screen at Anime Expo on July 3 and 4. Anime Expo 's schedule describes the film:

"Huh? A turtle's shell is actually a human's ribs?" "The reverse-bending knee of a flamingo is a human's ankle!?" The illustrated encyclopedia A Turtle's Shell is a Human's Ribs by Satoshi Kawasaki ( SB Creative ) clearly illustrates what it would be like if the human body acquired the bodily mechanics of various animals. With its outstanding animal humans, this amazing book has gathered a lot of attention and became quite a hit in Japan! And at last, it's been made into an animated movie!

Hiroya Shimizu (photo left in image above) will voice Kamerō Kameta (character left). Hayato Isomura (photo right) will play Eeruo Kaerukawa (character right). Both characters will be the voice acting debut for both actors. Masa Mori ( Obey Me! scriptwriter) is directing the film at Type ZERO , and is also penning the script alongside Shinichi Tanaka. Studio Outrigger developed the project.

Kawasaki published the original picture book in 2019.

Source: A Turtle's Shell is a Human's Ribs anime film's website, Comic Natalie