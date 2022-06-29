Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Anime's Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

The staff of the television anime of Shachi Sogano 's Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World ( Isekai Meikyū de Harem o ) light novel series unveiled a promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews Shiori Mikami 's opening theme song "Oath."

The staff revealed the opening theme song's CD single cover:

The anime will premiere on July 6. The show will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS11 , and will stream on d Anime Store and other services. The anime will have a TV broadcast version restricting some images and sound, a "harem" version restricting only some images, and a "super harem" version that will be unedited.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:

Struggling with life and society, high school student Michio Kaga wanders about the Internet and lands on an odd website. The website, featuring a number of questions and a point based system, allows one to create skills and abilities for a character. Upon completing his character, Kaga was transported to a game-like fantasy world and reborn as a strong man who can claim idol-level girls. Thus begins the cheat and harem legend of a reborn man!

The anime will star Taku Yashiro as Michio Kaga and Shiori Mikami as Roxanne.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Katteni Kaizō , Nisekoi , The Island of Giant Insects ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Bakuon!! , Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , Yowamushi Pedal New Generation ) is in charge of the series scripts. Makoto Uno ( Love Hina , Gravion , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters. Tomoki Kikuya ( Hidamari Sketch franchise , Eromanga Sensei ) is composing the music.

Taku Yashiro and Kenta Miyake will perform the ending theme song "Shinshi no Torihiki 60-Man Naal" (Gentleman's Deal 600,000 Naal).

Sogano launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2011, and concluded it in November 2019, with an epilogue in March 2020. Shufunotomo Co., Ltd. is publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Shikidouji ( Full Metal Panic! ). Issei Hyōju ( MM! , Bladedance of Elementalers manga) launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in April 2017.



Source: Press release