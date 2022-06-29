Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Ends in 14 Chapters

This year's 31st issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga will end in 14 chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in October.

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. An original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped in May 2021.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the series' third season, premiered on April 9. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York. The series' hour-long finale aired last week. The series has a new anime planned, announced after the end of the third season.