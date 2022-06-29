Live-Action Shin Shinchō Kōki TV Show Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄ (The New Official History of Nobunaga - My Classmates Are Warring States Period Military Commanders), the live-action television adapatation of Shinobu Kaitani 's Shin Shinchō Kōki - Nobunaga-kun to Watashi (The New Official History of Nobunaga - Nobunaga and Me) manga, revealed four cast members on Tuesday.

Akira Emoto as Yotarō Befunokami, Ginkgo High School's AI chairman



Miyu Hayashida as Mamura, the chairman's secretary



Haruka Sasaki as Yayoi, Miyabi's middle school schoolmate



Yumemi Ishida as Asuka, Miyabi's middle school schoolmate





Ren Nagase (seen right) of idol group King & Prince will star as Nobunaga. Riku Hagiwara will play Akechi Mitsuhide, and Atsuhiro Inukai will play Uesugi Kenshin. Anna Yamada will play Miyabi.

The manga's story centers on a high school full of delinquents, and its elite class that has clones of famous warlords from Japan's Warring States period fighting it out.

Satoru Nakajima and Keisuke Toyoshima are directing the series. Kanazawa Tomoki and Date-san are writing the screenplay. Kenji Numata is the chief producer. Takashi Nakayama, Shoko Kojima, and Yūki Seike are producing the show with collaborative producer Eriko Mikami.

The series will debut on NTV on July 24.

Kaitani launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in March 2019, but the manga moved to the Comic Days app in 2020. The manga ended in August 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2021.

Kaitani's Liar Game manga ran from 2005 to January 2015. The manga inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Sources: Shin Shinchō Kōki's website, Comic Natalie