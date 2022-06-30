Sakuretsu! Amabie-Hime. Anime Shorts Premiere on July 2

The Sakuretsu! Amabie-Hime. (Explosion! Princess Amabie.) anime about an amabie yokai princess in the modern Reiwa era will premiere on TV Saitama on July 2. The anime will air as 5-minute shorts.

Yūko Shirahama as Amabie-Hime (pictured above on right), and Kaori Shimizu will play Shū (pictured above on left), Amabie's butler.

The guest cast includes (name romanizations not confirmed):

Kayoko Ohkubo (Oasiz) as Koega Dekabi

Kenji Yoshimura (Yoshimitsu Kogyo) as Natsuo

Yuppon (YouTuber) as Masao

Kaori Akino (River) as Tobio

Yoyoyo-chan as Kurio

Roko (Mirin Nakahara, YouTuber) as Atsuko

Yuino as Akiko

Hiromitsu Miyashita as Opening Narrator

Étoile Ange are performing the theme song "Call On Now!" George Ohara, who arranged the song, is also credited for the original anime, as well as the animation and screenplay. Kirara, who wrote the song's lyrics, is also credited for the animation and screenplay.

An amabie is a Japanese yokai. According to legend, an amabie appeared from the sea of Kumamoto and said that if disease were to spread, the people who are shown pictures of the amabie will be cured. The mermaid-like creature has a beak and three tail-fins.

Source: Sakuretsu! Amabie-Hime. anime's website, Comic Natalie