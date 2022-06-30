Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours Film Unveils New Trailer, Visual

Film opens in Japan on September 2

The official website for Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , the upcoming film in the Utano☆Princesama franchise , unveiled a new trailer and visual on Thursday.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — will be entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu is once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden is composing the music, and A-1 Pictures is producing the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The returning cast includes:

The film will open in Japan on September 2.

The franchise will also have a one-hour television anime special that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special will air in Japan on July 31 at 8:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the film.

Sources: Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours anime film's website, Comic Natalie