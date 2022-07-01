Child of Kamiari Month Anime Film's Singer/Songwriter miwa Makes Surprise Appearance at Anime Expo

The Anime Expo panel for the cretica universal 's Child of Kamiari Month ( Kamiari no Kodomo ) anime film project revealed a surprise in-person appearance by singer-songwriter miwa , who performed the film's theme song "Kanna" and wrote three songs for the movie.

The film's director Toshinari Shinohe and producer Uko Oshia were guests of honor at the panel.

The Child of Kamiari Month film opened in Japan on October 8. The Anime Expo Lite event screened a first look at the film in July last year.

Netflix began streaming the film on February 8.



Aju Makita (live-action Shino-chan wa Jibun no Namae ga Ienai 's Kayo) voiced the protagonist Kanna, who loses her love of running after her mother passes away. Maaya Sakamoto ( Escaflowne 's Hitomi, Fate franchise 's da Vinci and Jeanne) voiced Shiro, a one-winged rabbit messenger of the gods, while Miyu Irino ( Spirited Away 's Haku, Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE 's Syaoran) voiced Yato, an oni boy. Both appear before Kanna and journey with her to Izumo. In the old Japanese calendar, the month of October is called "Kannazuki" ("the month of no gods"). But in Izumo, it is called "Kamiarizuki" ("the month of gods") due to a legend that the myriad gods of Japan gather at Izumo Shrine during October.

cretica universal announced the project along with its first crowdfunding campaign in March 2019. The campaign marked the beginning of the project's "first commit" from March to May 2019, with the second crowdfunding campaign from July to August 2019 as its "second commit." The third crowdfunding campaign ran from April to June.

LIDEN FILMS representative director Tetsuro Satomi was the project's animation producer. She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- director Kazuya Sakamoto was the "creation director." Toshinari Shinohe was in charge of planning and credited for the original work, while Takana Shirai was credited with the original concept and as animation director. Michihiko Suwa ( Detective Conan films) and Teppei Mishima were the planners and producers for the project. Haruka Sagawa was the character designer. Tetsurō Takita and Ryūta Miyake penned the script.