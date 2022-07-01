Lycoris Recoil Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening, Ending Themes

Anime debuts on July 2

The official website for director Shingo Adachi 's original television anime Lycoris Recoil posted the second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the opening and ending theme songs. ClariS is performing the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri is performing the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels (as well as on the Abema streaming service in Japan) on July 2 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It will also run on the Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, Mētele , and AT-X channels, plus on several streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan, and it will also stream an English dub .

The story depicts the "absurd daily life" in "Lyco-Reco" (Riko-Riko) a Japanese-style cafe in the old downtown area of Tokyo. The cafe takes in orders for anything from delicious coffee to sugary sweets ... and perhaps a little something extra like dealing with kids, business negotiations, love advice, one-on-ones about zombies and giant monsters, and more. "No matter what you order, we'll serve it up...!"

The anime is Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! ( Working!! ). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is designing the television anime, and A-1 Pictures is producing the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

