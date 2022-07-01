RWBY Franchise Gets Crossover Film With Justice League, Reveals Trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell Game

Rooster Teeth announced at the RTX Austin event on Friday that it is partnering with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment to produce the first ever feature film in the RWBY franchise. The film will be a crossover with DC's The Justice League franchise. The film will debut in 2023 and will feature a new original crossover story (a crossover comic book series released last year).

Rooster Teeth also announced at the event that its, WayForward, and Arc System Works ' upcoming RWBY : Arrowfell game will launch this fall for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The company also showed a trailer for the game:

The game's cast features the original RWBY cast. Dale North is composing the game's score with vocals by Casey Lee Williams .

WayForward describes the game:

Occurring during the events of RWBY Volume 7, RWBY: Arrowfell is an original interactive chapter straight from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross , Miles Luna , and Eddy Rivas. Players will take control of Team RWBY — Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long — and switch between them on the fly in solo or multiplayer action (local or online) as they use their trademark weapons and semblances to stop a mysterious new threat in this side-scrolling, 2D adventure. As players explore Atlas, Mantle, and numerous surrounding environments, they will face off against the Creatures of Grimm and other enemies straight from the show, as well as never-before-seen threats. The team also crosses paths with familiar faces including General Ironwood and the Ace Operatives, plus a fearless new group of Huntresses known as Team BRIR.

The game will feature seven minutes of "exclusively created broadcast-quality animated" cutscenes. WayForward is developing the game under the supervision of Rooster Teeth . WayForward and Arc System Works will publish the game.

Characters from the RWBY franchise previously debuted in Arc System Works ' BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle 2D crossover fighting game as free DLC characters.

The RWBY: Ice Queendom ( RWBY: Hyōsetsu Teikoku ) television anime will premiere in Japan on July 3 on Tokyo MX and BS11 , and on July 5 on MBS . Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in Japanese with English subtitles, and it will also stream an English dub.

Source: Press release