A Silent Voice Anime Film Gets 5th Anniversary Rerelease in N. American Theaters on October 12

Eleven Arts announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will rerelease the A Silent Voice anime film in theaters in North America on October 12 in honor of its fifth anniversary. The company will release the film in partnership with AX Cinema Nights in theaters across North America in Japanese and with an English dub .

Eleven Arts describes the film:

A deaf elementary school girl, Shoko Nishimiya, upon transferring, meets a boy named Shoya Ishida in her new class. Shoya, who is not deaf, leads the class in bullying Shoko, because she is deaf. As the bullying continues, the class starts to bully Shoya for bullying Shoko. After graduating from elementary school, Shoko and Shoya do not speak to each other... until later, when Shoya, tormented over his past, decides he must see Shoko once more. Shoya wants to make amends for what he did in elementary school and be Shoko's friend.

Naoko Yamada and Kyoto Animation 's anime film is based on Yoshitoki Ōima 's manga of the same name. Eleven Arts previously held screenings for the film in January 2019. Eleven Arts Anime Studio originally screened the film in the United States in Japanese with English subtitles in October 2017 and with an English dub in February 2018.

Eleven Arts released a limited edition Blu-ray Disc for the film in November 2019. The regular edition of the film shipped in N. America in April 2019. The release is available in a Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack, on DVD, and as a digital download. The release has both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub .

The film earned 2.3 billion yen in Japan, and was the 19th highest-grossing film released in Japan in 2016.

Source: Press release