News
Denpa Licenses panpanya's Fish Society Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Book collects panpanya's short manga

Manga publisher Denpa announced at its Anime Expo panel on Saturday that it has licensed panpanya's Fish Society (Sakana Shakai) manga.

The book collects some of panpanya's short story manga. The titular story centers on a group of fish who come up from the sea and start working at a harbor, displacing the humans who had been working there for a long time.

panpanya released the book in Japan in July 2021.

Denpa previously licensed panpanya's An Invitation from a Crab (Kani ni Sasowarete) book. The publisher also licensed panpanya's Guyabano Holiday, and will release it later this year.

Source: Email correspondence

