Denpa Licenses panpanya's Fish Society Manga

Manga publisher Denpa announced at its Anime Expo panel on Saturday that it has licensed panpanya 's Fish Society ( Sakana Shakai ) manga.

The book collects some of panpanya 's short story manga. The titular story centers on a group of fish who come up from the sea and start working at a harbor, displacing the humans who had been working there for a long time.

panpanya released the book in Japan in July 2021.

Denpa previously licensed panpanya 's An Invitation from a Crab ( Kani ni Sasowarete ) book. The publisher also licensed panpanya 's Guyabano Holiday , and will release it later this year.



