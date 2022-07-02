Viz Media Offers Complete English-Dubbed Bleach Anime Digitally on July 5-7

Viz Media announced during its panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will make all 366 English-dubbed episodes of the Bleach anime available to purchase digitally in the United States for a limited time on Tuesday to Thursday, July 5 to 7. Viz Media will offer the bundle for a limited time after that, but at a higher price. The series will be available on Apple TV app, Microsoft , and VUDU and will retail for US$99.

Viz Media also announced that it will release the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series on home video, with Season 1 Part 1 releasing in February 2023. The release will include a soundtrack.

The company also confirmed that it will continue to simulpub Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga when it returns from hiatus for its second part on July 13 in Japan. The manga will switch publications from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the Shonen Jump+ website in Japan.

The Bleach television anime series adapts Tite Kubo 's manga of the same name, and it premiered in 2004 and aired for 366 episodes before ending in March 2012.

The manga is inspiring a new anime adaptation that will premiere in October 2022. The anime will cover the "Thousand Year Blood War" arc, the final arc of the manga, that comprises volumes 55-74.

Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media also published the manga in print.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime adapts Gege Akutami 's manga of the same name. The anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus service.

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan on December 24. The film is now the 14th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, surpassing The Last Samurai . The film ended its run after 157 days at the box office. The film has sold 9.80 million tickets, and earned a total of 13.75 billion yen (about US$108.1 million) during its run. The film opened in the United States on March 18 and earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3. The film is currently the seventh highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, unadjusted for inflation.

The anime is getting a second season in 2023.

Viz Media also revealed it is streaming 200+ English-dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippūden on Hulu , with more to come. The company also shared a promotional video for the upcoming release of Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter manga.