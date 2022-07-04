In/Spectre Anime's 2nd Season Premiered in 2nd Promo Video

2nd season to premiere in January 2023

The staff for the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga began streaming the second promotional video on Monday for the second season. Crunchyroll also streamed a subtitled trailer for the anime at its panel at Anime Expo on Sunday, but the video online is not available in Asia and some of Africa.

The video previews the new characters with voices for the first time. Makoto Furukawa joins the cast as Masayuki Muroi and Aoi Yūki joins the cast as Yuki-Onna.

English-subtitled version



Japanese version



The anime will premiere in January 2023, after a delay from October 2022. Crunchyroll will stream the series.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) is returning to direct the second season of the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) is again in charge of the series scripts. Kentarou Matsumoto ( D-Frag! , animation director for In/Spectre season 1) is the character designer and chief animation director. NAS is producing the project.

The anime's first season was a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. The series premiered in Japan in January 2020, and it aired 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime.