News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 20-26
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 20-26
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|97,538
|97,538
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|19,255
|512,301
|3
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|10,663
|122,512
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,261
|4,691,651
|5
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|8,239
|777,810
|6
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|7,688
|52,683
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,437
|3,188,728
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,095
|2,684,472
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,621
|7,272,811
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,449
|4,909,639
|11
|NSw
|9-nine-
|Palette
|June 23
|4,050
|4,050
|12
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|3,875
|75,357
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|3,553
|2,564,089
|14
|NSw
|CAPCOM Fighting Collection
|CAPCOM
|June 24
|3,433
|3,433
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,072
|984,841
|16
|PS4
|CAPCOM Fighting Collection
|CAPCOM
|June 24
|2,798
|2,798
|17
|NSw
|Fighting Legends Pack
|CAPCOM
|June 24
|2,707
|2,707
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,498
|2,044,806
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,429
|2,264,082
|20
|NSw
|AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative
|Spike Chunsoft
|June 23
|2,333
|2,333
Source: Famitsu