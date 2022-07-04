×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 20-26

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 20-26

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 97,538 97,538
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 19,255 512,301
3 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 10,663 122,512
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,261 4,691,651
5 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 8,239 777,810
6 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 7,688 52,683
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,437 3,188,728
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,095 2,684,472
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,621 7,272,811
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,449 4,909,639
11 NSw 9-nine- Palette June 23 4,050 4,050
12 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 3,875 75,357
13 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 3,553 2,564,089
14 NSw CAPCOM Fighting Collection CAPCOM June 24 3,433 3,433
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,072 984,841
16 PS4 CAPCOM Fighting Collection CAPCOM June 24 2,798 2,798
17 NSw Fighting Legends Pack CAPCOM June 24 2,707 2,707
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,498 2,044,806
19 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,429 2,264,082
20 NSw AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative Spike Chunsoft June 23 2,333 2,333

Source: Famitsu

