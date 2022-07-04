Kadokawa's Comic Alive Magazine Gets Comic Alive+ Website for 16th Anniversary

Website will republish some manga, will take 4 manga from main magazine, includes 2 new manga

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine revealed on June 27 that the magazine will have a companion manga website titled Comic Alive + (Plus) to celebrate the magazine's 16th anniversary. The magazine did not reveal when the site will launch.

The site will feature 27 manga from Comic Alive that can be read starting from their first chapters. In addition, four manga currently running on Comic Alive will move to the site, including Yoshino Koyoka 's Aria the Scarlet Ammo manga, Takashi Shibamine 's Kuro no Kamisama to Shiro no Adept , Daifuku Mitsuya's Yūsha Unsōya , and Momiji Shika's Choppiri H na Sanshimai Demo, Oyome-san ni Shite Kuremasu ka? .

Two new manga will also launch in the site, titled Sora-sama wa Manzoku Shinai (Lord Sora Is Not Satisfied) and Class de 2-ban Me ni Kawaii Onna no Ko to Tomodachi ni Natta (I Became Friends With the 2nd Cutest Girl in Class). The announcement did not reveal the authors for the manga.

Kadokawa launched the Comic Alive magazine under its Media Factory brand in June 2006. The magazine publishes original manga works, but predominantly focuses on manga adaptations of works from Kadokawa novel labels, including MF Bunko J , Fujimi Fantasia Bunko , and Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko.