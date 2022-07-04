Kadokawa Releases I'm Quitting Heroing Manga Digitally on BookWalker

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that it is digitally releasing Nori Kazato 's I'm Quitting Heroing manga exclusively, with the first three manga volumes already available digitally on Kadokawa 's BookWalker service. The fourth volume will be available on July 7, the fifth volume on July 15, and the sixth volume on July 27. HIDIVE also announced the news at its panel for the I'm Quitting Heroing anime at Anime Expo on Sunday.

Yen Press recently announced at Anime Expo that it has licensed the manga for physical release. BookWalker will only have the exclusive digital release of the manga.

The manga adapts Quantum and Hana Amano 's I'm Quitting Heroing: Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen's Castle ( Yūsha, Yamemasu: Tsugi no Shokuba wa Maōjō ) fantasy light novel series. That series also inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 5. Sentai Filmworks acquired exclusive rights to the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE .

The TV anime will also have an original video anime ( OVA ) included in the Japanese release of the anime series. The two Blu-ray Disc (or DVD) boxes will ship on June 24 and August 24. The boxes will contain 12 television episodes and the new two-part OVA . HIDIVE will stream those OVAs on the same day they debut in Japan.

Yen Press describes the manga:

After saving the world from the Demon Lord, the Hero, Leo, discovers that there isn't a place for him in it anymore. The incredible strength that made him humanity's greatest asset during the war is just a terrifying threat in times of peace, and he soon finds himself shunned from human society. But if the forces of good won't have him, that means it's time for him to apply elsewhere—for a job with his former enemy, the Demon Lord's Army!

Nori Kazato launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up web manga site in May 2018. Kadokawa released the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 4.

Quantum published the story on the Kakuyomu story website in 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Amano, and the novels' third volume shipped on April 20.

