Shūhei Miyazaki's Me & Roboco Manga Gets Live-Action Project

TV anime for manga also in the works

This year's 31st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga will have a "super" live-action adaptation. The magazine did not specify the format of the adaptation, but teased that it would reveal more details in the 32nd issue on July 11.

The magazine announced in May that the manga will have a television anime adaptation.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 3.

