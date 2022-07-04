Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Crosses US$400 Million Worldwide

Film crosses US$190 million in U.S.

Sega Sammy Holdings announced on June 23 that it and Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film crossed US$400 million worldwide gross in its first three months. Box Office Mojo records the film as having earned US$401,842,518 worldwide as of July 3.

Box Office Mojo records the film as earning a cumulative total of US$190,842,518 as of July 3 the United States. The film is still screening in the U.S. and earned approximately US$34,000 from Friday to Sunday.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States on April 8 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia.

The film will open in Japan on August 19.

Idris Elba plays Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprises her role as Tails. O'Shaughnessey has voiced the character since the 2014 Sonic Boom animated series.

Paramount Pictures announced in February that it has already started development on a third Sonic the Hedgehog film, as well as the first live-action series for the Sonic franchise . The live-action series will debut on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service in 2023, and will center on the character Knuckles, with Idris Elba reprising the role.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the original film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.

Sources: Sega Sammy, Box Office Mojo