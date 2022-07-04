Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion Isekai Fantasy Manhwa Gets TV Anime

Milcha, Whale's story of girl reincarnated as novel character originally fated to die

A website opened on Tuesday to announce that Milcha and Whale's Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion (Kanojo ga Kōshaku-Tei ni Itta Riyū in Japanese) manhwa is inspiring a television anime.

Yen Press publishes the manhwa in English, and it describes the isekai fantasy romance story:

Eunha Park was just a regular girl desperate to get into college, but when she finally does, her elation is cut short as she's pushed off a roof—only to wake up as Raeliana McMillan, a character from a novel whose death serves as the catalyst for the story's events. But Raeliana refuses to die a second time and is determined to change her fate, no matter what!

Whale based the manhwa on Milcha's original novel. The service Piccoma serializes the manhwa in Japan, and Kadokawa published the fifth compiled volume on Tuesday.

