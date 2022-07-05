Manga Creator Kazuhiko Miyaya Passes Away

Miyaya debuted in 1967; is known for Ore-tachi no Kisetsu , Like a Rolling Stone , Seishokuki

Manga creator Kazuhiko Miyaya (real name Hajime Fuchigami) passed away on June 28. He was 76.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper cites a source saying that Miyaya was found collapsed at his home on June 28.

Miyaya debuted in Mushi Production 's alternative manga magazine COM in 1967 with his work Nemuri ni Tsuku Toki (When You Fall Asleep), and frequently published works in the magazine until the 70s, when the magazine ceased publication.

Miyaya is best known for his Like a Rolling Stone , Ore-tachi no Kisetsu (Our Season), and Seishokuki manga.



Source: Asahi Shimbun