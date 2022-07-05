Niantic Cancels Transformers: Heavy Metal Real-World AR Mobile Game

Bloomberg reports that company is canceling 4 projects, will cut about 85 to 90 jobs

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Niantic ( Pokémon GO ) is canceling its Transformers : Heavy Metal real-world AR mobile game based on the Transformers franchise . The news outlet reported that the company is canceling four projects and will cut about 85 to 90 jobs.

Niantic was collaborating with Hasbro and TOMY to launch the game. Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship was developing the game for iOS and Android devices.

According to Bloomberg, Niantic CEO John Hanke stated that the company is “facing a time of economic turmoil” adding that it needs to “further streamline [its] operations in order to best position the company to weather any economic storms that may lie ahead.”

Niantic and the The Pokémon Company International launched the Pokémon GO app in select countries including the United States in July 2016.

The Transformers : Beyond Reality virtual reality game was set for release on March 31 and then was delayed before its cancellation.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the next film in the live-action Transformers franchise , will open on June 9, 2023.

Source: Bloomberg (Jason Schreier) via Transformer World 2005