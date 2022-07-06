2nd Penguindrum Compilation Film's Trailer Previews Song by Triple H

2nd film opens on July 22

The staff for director Kunihiko Ikuhara 's two Re:cycle of Penguindrum compilation films began streaming a trailer for the second film, and it features the song "AFTER '45" by Triple H, a unit comprised of the characters Hikari, Hibari, and Himari.

The film project re-edits all 24 episodes of the television anime, but also adds new sequences and new characters. The first film, Kimi no Ressha wa Seizon Senryaku (Your Train Is the Survival Strategy), opened on April 29. The second film, "Boku wa Kimi o Aishiteru" (I Love You), will open on July 22.

Ikuhara is directing the project, and Lily Hoshino is credited for the original character designs. (Hoshino drew the illustration above of the Princess of the Crystal for the 10th anniversary.) Brains Base is also credited for the original television version's production, while Lapin Track is producing the film version.

Scriptwriter Takayo Ikami , character designer Terumi Nishii , musical composer Yukari Hashimoto , art director Chieko Nakamura ( Studio Cocolo ), icon designer Wataru Osakabe , sound director Yō Yamada , and sound effects artist Tomokazu Mitsui are all returning from the original television anime series. (Ikuhara co-wrote the film's screenplay and is co-directing the sound, just as he did for the television anime, and Tomomi Kawatsuma also designed the characters.) The other staff members include:

The returning main cast members are:

Etsuko Yakushimaru 's Yakushimaru Etsuko Metro Orchestra performs the second film's theme song "Boku no Sonzai Shōmei" (Proof of My Existence).

The original anime from director Kunihiko Ikuhara ( Revolutionary Girl Utena , Yuri Kuma Arashi , several Sailor Moon television series) aired in 2011. Otome Yōkai Zakuro manga creator Lily Hoshino handled the original character designs for the 24-episode television series.

The psychological drama story begins when a girl named Himari Takakura passes away after going out on a trip with her brothers Kanba and Shōma. A spirit in a penguin hat appears and miraculously saves her. However, in exchange for saving Himari's life, the brothers must search for the Penguindrum for the spirit. A trio of strange penguins accompany the siblings on their quest.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America. Ikuhara and Kei Takahashi published a novel adaptation in three volumes from July 2011 to February 2012. Isuzu Shibata launched a manga adaptation in 2013 and ended it in 2017. Seven Seas is publishing the novel and manga versions in English.

Source: Comic Natalie