Kingdom Anime's 4th Season's Promo Video Previews Ai Country Rebellion Arc

Visual unveiled for new arc starting on Saturday

The official website for the Kingdom anime revealed on Wednesday a new promotional video and key visual for the show's fourth anime series. Both preview the "Ai Country Rebellion" arc, which begins with the fourth season's 14th episode on Saturday.

The fourth series premiered on NHK General on April 9 at 24:00 (effectively April 10 at 12:00 a.m.). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

zonji is performing the new opening theme song "geki" and Misaki is performing the new ending theme song "Believe."

Suiren, a musical unit that made its debut in summer of 2020, performed the previous opening theme song "Rei -ray-". Haku, a singer-songwriter who debuted in December 2020, performed the previous ending theme song "Genyō" (Dazzling).

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third series had a new production staff compared to the previous series.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006.

Sources: Kingdom anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web