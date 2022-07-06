Obake Zukan Children's Anime About Monsters Gets New Series in October

1st season premiered in 2020

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that it is producing a new series for the anime adaptation of writer Hiroshi Saitō and Etsuyoshi Miyamoto 's Obake Zukan monster picture book titled Obake Zukan ! (with an exclamation point). The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks within the Oha-suta (Good Morning Studio) kids variety program in October.

Naomi Iwata is once again directing the television anime at Fanworks . Shigenori Tanabe returns to pen the scripts. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.

The Obake Zukan series illustrates various monsters and spirits and explains why they are scary. Saitō and Miyamoto began the picture book series in 2013, and the latest volume shipped on March 31.

The first television anime premiered in TV Tokyo 's Oha-suta in July 2020.