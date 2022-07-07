E3 Returns as In-Person Event in June 2023 with ReedPop as Producer

E3 returns in 2nd week of June 2023

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced on Thursday that it will partner with event production company ReedPop to bring back the in-person E3 event in the second week of June 2023.

E3 2023 will welcome publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors. The event will feature digital showcases and in-person components. Media registration will begin in late 2022.

ReedPop's global vice president of gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish will lead the new E3 team.

The ESA had previously revealed that E3 would return in 2023 with "a reinvigorated showcase" "live from Los Angeles." The ESA plans to "focus its resources" on the 2023 show.

The ESA canceled this year's E3 event. There was no in-person or digital component.

The ESA had announced the cancellation of the in-person E3 event in January due to "health risks surrounding" the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). At the time, the trade association did not yet have plans for a digital/virtual event for E3.

The ESA held last year's E3 as a "reimagined" virtual event in June 2021, after canceling its in-person event in February earlier that year. The ESA canceled the physical E3 2020 event, and did not hold an online event that year.

Source: Press release