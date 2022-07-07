Manga Duo Naked Ape Launch New Shōnen Psycho Manga

Manga centers on brother & sister becoming targets of muderous stepbrother

Manga creator duo naked ape announced on their Twitter account last Friday that they have launched a new manga titled Shōnen Psycho on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma website. The first three chapters are available for free, while the following 11 chapters will be availble for free at a later date.

The manga centers on Reishin Amō, a boy who, thanks to his mother's remarriage, becomes part of a family that leads one of Japan's leading business conglomerates. Unbeknownst to him, the company's underworld business is that of assassination. His stepbrother Garaku is a psychopath who enjoys particularly sadistic ways of killing. Now Reishin and his sister Sarasa are Garaku's new playthings.

naked ape most recently launched the Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Thousand Years and the 30 Days Until You Die) manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in June 2021.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair ended their Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga in September 2020. The duo launched the manga in Monthly Princess in April 2019.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.