Masahiro Itosugi's Gyaku Isekai Tensei Shite Kimowota ni Natte Shimatta dai Majutsushi Del Rey Curtis no Fujōri na Nichijō Manga Ends in August

The August issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Wednesday Masahiro Itosugi 's Gyaku Isekai Tensei Shite Kimowota ni Natte Shimatta dai Majutsushi Del Rey Curtis no Fujōri na Nichijō (The Unreasonable Life of the Wizard Del Rey Curtis, Who Was Ripped From His World and Became a Disgusting Otaku ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 5.

The manga centers on Del Rey Curtis, a magician living in a fantasy world who, due to a certain incident, is ripped from his world and sent to ours, inhabiting the body of a Japanese high school student named Mikado Kuroikazuchi. Though he remembers his world, he is unable to use magic, and Mikado is hated by everyone around him due to his attitude and personality.

Itosugi announced in 2020 that he would launch a new manga in 2021. Itosugi launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion in April 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 8.

Itsougi launched the Iinari manga in Monthly Shōnen Champion in May 2016, and ended it in January 2019.

Itosugi serialized Uwa-koi in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine. The story inspired two live-action films that were released on home video in July 2014. Itosugi's adult romance manga Aki Sora has received two original video anime adaptations. Itosugi also wrote the story and drew the art for the manga A Wish of My Sister . Itosugi ended the Cross H manga in July 2015.