Crunchyroll Expo to Screen World Premiere of Mob Psycho 100 Anime's 3rd Season

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that this year's Crunchyroll Expo event will screen the world premiere of the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 III , the third season of the television anime of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga.

Crunchyroll also announced that the event will host studio MAPPA 's ( Chainsaw Man ) CEO Manabu Ohtsuka ( Banana Fish , Yuri!!! on Ice ), MAPPA 's executive producer and rights management director Makoto Kimura ( Attack on Titan The Final Season , and studio BONES ' ( Mob Psycho 100 III ) president and co-founder Masahiko Minami ( Mob Psycho 100 , Bungo Stray Dogs ).

The event will also host English voice actors Natalie Van Sistine (Yor) and Megan Shipman (Anya) from the Spy×Family anime's dub , as well as the anime's ADR Director Cris George .

Crunchyroll Expo will host The Rising of The Shield Hero anime's animation producer Kōsuke Arai alongside the anime's theme song performers MADKID , composer Kevin Penkin , and music director Hiromitsu Iijima (or "Jima"). Kinoshita Baku, director and character designer of the ODDTAXI anime, will also be at this year's event.

Burnout Syndromes and ATARASHII GAKKO! will headline the New Crunchy City Music Fest at this year's event.

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place as a virtual and in-person hybrid event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can use their tickets this year's event.

Crunchyroll canceled its physical event last year in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The Crunchyroll Expo 2021 convention was a free virtual event from August 5-7, 2021. Crunchyroll also canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due COVID-19, and moved it to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Crunchyroll will stream the Mob Psycho 100 III anime worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan, beginning in October.

