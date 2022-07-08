Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Game Streams Announcement Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming an announcement trailer on Friday for its upcoming Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom game, a sequel to its Doraemon : Story of Seasons ( Doraemon : Nobita no Bokujō Monogatari ) game. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in 2022.

The sequel will take place on a new planet. Elements of the series' mechanics return, such as building and upgrading a farm, choosing which crops to plant, and forming relationships with NPCs. However, as in the Doraemon franchise , players can utilize Doraemon's gadgets in gameplay.

The first Doraemon : Story of Seasons game launched in Japan on Switch in June 2020. The game then launched for Switch and PC via Steam in the West in October 2020.

Brownies developed the crossover game with the Doraemon and Story of Seasons ( Bokujō Monogatari ) franchises. The game takes place in a new original location named Shizen Town, notable for its gigantic tree. The game has a theme of "bonds."

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.