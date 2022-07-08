Fudanshi Shōkan Boys-Love Isekai Comedy Manga Gets 3rd Net Mini Anime

Futabasha debuted a third mini-anime series based on Moe Fujisaki 's Fudanshi Shōkan: Isekai de Shinjū ni Hameraremashita (Fudanshi Summoning: I Got Laid by a Divine Beast in an Alternate World) manga on YouTube on Friday. The series will air for three episodes weekly on Fridays. The new anime commemorates the manga's fifth volume, which shipped on Friday.

Returning cast members include Haruki Ishiya as Kotone Aizuhara and Takuya Satō as Nagi.

The first mini-anime net series premiered in September 2019. The four-episode series commemorated the release of the manga's second volume. The second series commemorated the fourth volume, and aired for three episodes starting in November 2021.

The manga's story centers on Kotone Aizuhara, a fudanshi (a male fan of boys-love manga, similar to female fujoshi fans) who dies after getting run over by a truck while buying BL manga. He is transported into an alternate world, where a divine serpent in the form of a man named Nagi greets him. Nagi tells Kotone that they need to have sex so that Nagi can assume his higher dragon form.

Fujisaki launched the manga on Futabasha 's Comic Marginal website in 2019.

