The King of Fighters Shingo Side Story Manga Ends with 2nd Volume

Kyōtarō Azuma 's The King of Fighters Gaiden: Honoo no Kigen - Shingo, Timeslip! Ikkimasu! (The King of Fighters Side Story: The Origin of Flame - Shingo Travels Through Time! Let's Go!) spinoff manga ended with its second compiled book volume, which shipped on Thursday. The final chapter originally launched on June 6.

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) section on the Niconico service in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's first volume in December. The manga centers on the character Shingo Yabuki.

Azuma previously drew The King of Fighters: A New Beginning manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The manga launched in January 2018, and ended in September 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is released the manga in English.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XV game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store on February 17.

Source: Shonen Siirus' Twitter account