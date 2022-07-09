Cells at Work! Code Black's Shigemitsu Harada Launches New Manga in August

The August issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that writer Shigemitsu Harada and artist Soborou will launch a new manga titled Love and Peace in the magazine's next issue on August 5. The magazine teases the story as centering on a sharp-looking but unassuming boy, guided by the Yuri Force, helping out a girl named Hanazono.

Soborou 's Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? erotic romantic comedy manga (pictured at right) launched in 2016, and the manga is currently on hiatus. BookWalker Global is partnering with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release the series digitally in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019 and an OVA episode that released in December 2019.

Harada and Karoti ended their Megami no Sprinter ( The Goddess's Sprinter ) manga in November 2021. Writer Harada and artist Karoti launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in 2017.

Harada's Ippatsu Kiki Musume manga previously inspired a television anime in 1999, while his Yuria Hyaku-shiki manga inspired a live-action video in 2009.

Harada also wrote the story for the Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ) spinoff manga, with Issei Hatsuyoshiya drawing the art. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine and Weekly D Morning digital manga magazine in June 2018. The manga ended in January 2021. The manga's eighth and final volume shipped in February 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and released the seventh volume in May 2021. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2021.