Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu Novels Get Anime Project

Novels about woman reincarnated as girl with ability to be loved by all animals launched in 2012

The Twitter account for Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website revealed on Friday that writer Himawari and illustrator Kiouran's Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu (I'll Try My Best So I Can Pet and Pat in Another World) light novel series has an anime project in the works.

Himawari launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and the series is ongoing. Futabasha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Kiouran in July 2016, and published the 13th novel on Friday.

Yuriko Takagami launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in 2017. Coolmic is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Fluffy Paradise . The company describes the series:

Midori Akitsu (27 years old), ends up in another world after dying from overwork?! I got reincarnated in another world after God blessed me with a special ability. This ability is "to be loved by non-human beings." Huh?! Meaning that humans might not like me, but all the fluffy animals will love me? Whoaaa! I get to pet a white tiger and dragons to my heart's [content]! After being reborn as Néma, the youngest daughter of a top class noble family, I'm doing my best for the survival of humanity (?) while enjoying this world's fluffiness.

Futabasha published the manga's ninth compiled volume in Japan on April 28. The overall novels and manga have a total of 1.6 million copies in circulation.



Takagami posted the below image on Twitter on Friday to commemorate the announcement.

Sources: Gaugau Monster's Twitter account, Yurko Takagami's Twitter account via Otakomu