News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 27-July 3

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 27-July 3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 104,315 104,315
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 20,169 532,470
3 NSw Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 17,841 115,379
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,937 4,701,588
5 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 8,887 786,697
6 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 8,169 117,694
7 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 7,872 130,384
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,444 2,691,916
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,101 3,195,829
10 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 5,953 58,816
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,893 4,914,532
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,605 988,446
13 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,330 7,276,141
14 PS4 EVE ghost enemies El Dia June 30 3,272 3,272
15 NSw void tRrLM2(); Nippon Ichi Software June 30 2,919 2,919
16 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 2,852 195,215
17 NSw EVE ghost enemies El Dia June 30 2,792 2,792
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,537 2,047,343
19 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,511 2,266,593
20 PS4 F1 22 Electronic Arts July 1 2,839 2,839

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 20-26
