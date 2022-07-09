News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 27-July 3
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: June 27-July 3
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|104,315
|104,315
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|20,169
|532,470
|3
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|17,841
|115,379
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,937
|4,701,588
|5
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|8,887
|786,697
|6
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|8,169
|117,694
|7
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|7,872
|130,384
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,444
|2,691,916
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,101
|3,195,829
|10
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|5,953
|58,816
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,893
|4,914,532
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,605
|988,446
|13
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,330
|7,276,141
|14
|PS4
|EVE ghost enemies
|El Dia
|June 30
|3,272
|3,272
|15
|NSw
|void tRrLM2();
|Nippon Ichi Software
|June 30
|2,919
|2,919
|16
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|2,852
|195,215
|17
|NSw
|EVE ghost enemies
|El Dia
|June 30
|2,792
|2,792
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,537
|2,047,343
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,511
|2,266,593
|20
|PS4
|F1 22
|Electronic Arts
|July 1
|2,839
|2,839
Source: Famitsu