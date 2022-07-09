News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 27-July 3
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film earns 5.9% rating
Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film aired on NTV on Friday, July 1 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.9% rating.
The final episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 3 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|8.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 3 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|July 2 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 3 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|July 3 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event Arc
|TBS
|July 3 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.5
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|July 2 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.3
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 2 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.2
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 2 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.0
|Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori
|NHK-E
|June 29 (Wed)
|19:00
|25 min.
|1.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)