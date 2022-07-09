Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 27-July 3

Mamoru Hosoda 's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film aired on NTV on Friday, July 1 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.9% rating.

The final episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi , the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files ( Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo ) , aired on NTV on Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.0% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)