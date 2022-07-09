×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, June 27-July 3

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film earns 5.9% rating

Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time film aired on NTV on Friday, July 1 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.9% rating.

The final episode of The Files of Young Kindaichi, the live-action series adaptation of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi's detective manga The Kindaichi Case Files (Kindaichi Shonen no Jikenbo), aired on NTV on Sunday, July 3 at 10:30 p.m. and it earned a 6.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 3 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 3 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.6
Doraemon TV Asahi July 2 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.2
One Piece Fuji TV July 3 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.1
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi July 3 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.8
Jujutsu Kaisen: Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event Arc TBS July 3 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi July 2 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 2 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 2 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.0
Motto! Majime ni Fumajime Kaiketsu Zorori NHK-E June 29 (Wed) 19:00 25 min. 1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

