The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Season 2's Promo Video Features New Footage

Anime returns next year

The official website for the television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga debuted a promotional video commemorating the second season on Sunday. The video features some new footage from the season:

The new season will premiere in 2023.

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation had previously described the sequel as a second season.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga entered its climax with its 14th compiled book volume in November 2021. The manga ended in May, and Shogakukan published the 15th volume on June 10.