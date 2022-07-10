Hiroshi Noda, Takahiro Wakamatsu's No Longer Human...In Another World Manga Gets TV Anime

Fantasy manga follows real-life melancholic authorbeing taken to another world

This year's combined 32nd and 33rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Human...In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Seven Seas will release the manga's first volume physically and digitally in October. The company describes the story:

An adventure in another world with cute girls by your side and video game-like powers--sounds like an anime fan's dream, right? Not so for melancholic author Osamu Dazai , who would quite literally prefer to drop dead. Video games haven't even been invented yet when he gets yanked into another world in 1948. Really, all the fantastical adventure he keeps running into is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Follow a miserable hero like no other in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy!

The Love After World Domination manga duo Noda and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Shogakukan will release the manga's seventh volume on Tuesday.

Love After World Domination inspired a TV anime that premiered on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

