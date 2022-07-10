Previously Teased 'Live-Action Project' for Shūhei Miyazaki's Me & Roboco Manga is Cosplay, Figure

SEN-TI-NEL Co., Ltd produces figure,cosplays as Roboco

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the previously teased "live-action" project for Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga is both a special collaboration with professional cosplayer Enako and a Roboco figure from SEN-TI-NEL Co., Ltd.

The magazine announced in May that the manga will have a television anime adaptation.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 3.

