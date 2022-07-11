Autopsy Concludes Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Creator Kazuki Takahashi Died by Drowning

Chance of foul play is low

Yu-Gi-Oh! manga creator Kazuki Takahashi 's autopsy revealed on Monday that Takahashi had died by drowning on July 6. It is unlikely that this was the result of a criminal act.

The Japan Coast Guard found Takahashi (real name Kazuo Takahashi) off the coast of Nago city in Okinawa on the morning of July 6. He was 60 years old.

The Coast Guard reportedly found Takahashi equipped with snorkeling gear. Both the Coast Guard and police are currently investigating the events that led up to Takahashi's death. A person on a passing boat had called Japan's maritime hotline to report an apparent body, floating 300 meters (about 1,000 feet) from the coast off the resort city of Nago, at about 10:30 a.m. on July 6.

Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh! manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1996 to 2004. The manga launched an international hit franchise that continues to this day with card games, anime, toys, and newer manga series. Takahashi won Comic-Con International's Inkpot Award in July 2015. The award recognizes individuals for outstanding contributions to comics, science fiction and fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom.

Takahashi also drew The Comiq manga, which comemmorated the 50th anniversary of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2018. Viz Media published the manga digitally. Takahashi drew the Secret Reverse Marvel Comics manga collaboration, which Viz Media also released.

Source: Mainichi Shinbun via Hachima Kikо̄