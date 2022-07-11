Laid-Back Camp Voice Actress Yumiri Hanamori Diagnosed With COVID-19

The official Twitter account for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga announced on Sunday that voice actress Yumiri Hanamori tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and did not attend the stage greeting event for the Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film on Sunday alongside her fellow cast members. Hanamori withdrew from the event per the guidance of medical professionals.

The film opened in Japan on July 1 and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film earned 219,161,120 yen (about US$1.61 million) in its first weekend, and 351,407,900 yen (about US$2.58 million) in its first three days.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The television anime's five main cast members reprised their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returned from the television anime.