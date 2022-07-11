Live-Action My Boyfriend in Orange Film Opens at #4, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Drops to #5

The live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga opened on Friday and ranked at #4 for the Saturday-Sunday weekend. The film sold about 125,000 tickets to earn 167 million yen (about US$1.22 million) on Saturday and Sunday, and has sold about 180,000 tickets to earn 243 million yen (about US$1.77 million) in its first three days.

Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively. Snow Man also performs the the film's theme song "Orange Kiss."

Shōsuke Murakami (live-action One Week Friends , Promise Cinderella ) directed the film, and Junpei Yamaoka (Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet ) wrote the script. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and is ongoing.



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , dropped from #4 to #5 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 120,778,580 yen (about US$879,900) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,090,908,010 yen (about US$15.23 million) and has sold approximately 1.54 million tickets.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film based on Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga dropped from #3 to #6 in its second weekend. However, the film earned 120,973,940 yen (about US$881,400) — slightly more than Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero — from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 597,809,920 yen (about US$4.35 million).

Shochiku is distributing the film, which will opened on July 1.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The five assemble in work clothes to mow the grass, hold planning meetings, and build a campsite from square one, in scenes reminiscent of their club days in high school. The trailer also features scenes of Ayano Toki and Sakura Kagamihara.

The television anime's five main cast members reprised their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returned from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."



Eiga Soreike! Anpanman Dororin to Bakeru Carnival (Dororin and the Transforming Carnival), the 33rd anime film in the Anpanman franchise , dropped from #7 to #9 in its third weekend. The film earned 40,005,430 yen (about US$291,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 250,538,170 yen (about US$1.82 million).

The film opened on June 24 and debuted at #4, selling 83,000 tickets (43% more than the 2021 Anpanman film did in the same timeframe) for over 100 million yen (about US$739,700) in its first three days.

The comedy trio Jungle Pocket — consisting of Shinji Saitō , Hirohisa Ōta and Otake — play the mayor and aides of Obake Town.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's passing.



The Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film dropped from #8 to #10 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 39,503,460 yen (about US$287,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,976,825,660 yen (about US$14.39 million).

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened on May 20, and its runtime exceeds 130 minutes. The film serves as the finale for the story. The film sold approximately 290,000 tickets to earn 389,509,100 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days.

Attendees of the film are receiving a special book volume 14.5 as a bonus, which features a new bonus chapter 122+1 that takes place after the original ending.



Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film dropped off the top 10 in its ninth weekend, but still earned 41,859,700 yen (about US$304,900) — more than Anpanman or The Quintessential Quintuplets — from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 4,246,313,500 yen (about US$30.93 million).

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , dropped off the top 10 in its 13th weekend, but the film still earned 34,587,050 yen (about US$252,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 9,164,972,550 yen (about US$66.77 million).

The France-Luxembourg animated film based on Jiro Taniguchi 's The Summit of the Gods ( Kamigami no Itadaki ) manga opened in Japan on Friday, and ranked at #2 on Japan's mini-theater rankings.

The Japanese dub cast stars Kenyuu Horiuchi as Makoto Fukamachi, Akio Ohtsuka as Jōji Habu, Ryota Ohsaka as Buntarō Kishi, and Asami Imai as Ryōko Kishi.

Patrick Imbert ( Ernest & Celestine ) directed the film, and Magali Pouzol and Imbert wrote the script with Jean-Charles Ostorero collaborating. David Coquard-Dassault (Peripheria) was the film's art director. Amine Bouhafa composed the music. Diaphana Distribution is distributing the film in France, while Wild Bunch International has the international rights. Didier Brunner (The Triplets of Belleville, Kirikou and the Sorceress) produced the film. Cartoon Brew describes the film as a 2D/3D hybrid.

Netflix has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea, and the company began streaming the film on November 30.



Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC