Official HiGE DANdism Band's Satoshi Fujihara Diagnosed With COVID-19

Fujihara will not attend planned TV appearances this week

The official website for pop band Official HiGE DANdism announced on Sunday that vocalist and pianist Satoshi Fujihara was diagnosed with COVID-19. Fujihara is currently stable with only mild symptoms, and is focusing on recovering while staying at home, under the guidance of healthcare professionals.

The band's three other members also took a PCR test on Sunday, but were not diagnosed with COVID-19. The announcement noted that Fujihara has not been in close contact with anyone else besides his bandmates.

Fujihara will not attend Fuji TV 's 2022 Kayōsai Natsu program on Wednesday, as well as TBS ' Ongaku no Hi 2022 on Saturday.

The four members founded the band in 2012. In anime, the band is recently well-known for performing the opening theme song "Mixed Nuts" for the Spy×Family anime in this year's spring season. The band has also performed theme songs for such anime as Hinomaru Sumo , Hello World , Tokyo Revengers , and Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 .