The Peggies Go on 3-City Concert Tour Before Going on Indefinite Hiatus in September

3-member band's best-of album ships on September 7

The official website for the band The Peggies announced on Friday that the band will go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of September.

The band will release their upcoming best-of album MMY on September 7, and will also go on a concert tour titled " The Peggies tour 2022 'My White'" before going on hiatus. The shows for the tour will take place at Nagoya's CLUB QUATTRO on September 13, at Osaka's BIGCAT on September 14, and at Tokyo's Spotify O-EAST on September 20.

The band's vocalist Yūho Kitazawa made a statement assuring fans that the band members are still on good terms. The band's announcement adde the hiatus is so the members can each reflect on their feelings about music.

The Peggies recently performed the opening theme song for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki ( Kunoichi Tsubaki no Mune no Uchi ) manga, titled "Highlight - Highlight." They also performed the theme songs for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Rent-A-Girlfriend , My Hero Academia season 5, Sarazanmai , and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai . The members formed the band in 2009.