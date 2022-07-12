Akiko Higashimura's Do You Remember Me? Manga Launches on Tapas

20 chapters launched on Monday

Akiko Higashimura 's Do You Remember Me? ( Watashi no Koto o Oboeteimasu ka? ) web manga launched with 20 chapters on the Tapas service on Monday.

The manga launched on Kakao Japan 's Piccoma service in April 2020.

The romantic comedy manga centers on a perpetually overworked and overtime-clocking 30-something gossip magazine writer named Haruka. The story begins when she reminisces on her first childhood crush.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish manga has inspired a 2010 television anime adaptation, as well as a 2014 live-action film, and a 2018 live-action series. Many of her other manga have inspired live-action adaptations as well, including Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō and Tokyo Tarareba Girls .

Higashimura launched A Fake Affair ( Gisō Furin ) color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga ended in September 2019. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed in January 2019. Bungei Shunju published the manga's eighth and final volume in March 2020. Webtoon published the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in July 2019.