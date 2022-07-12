Konigiri-Kun Parasol, More Films Selected for Ottawa Int'l Film Festival

The Ottawa International Film Festival (OIAF) announced on Monday that it will screen Hiroyuki Mizoguchi 's Fluffy Hour: PuiPui & MuuMuu “Selfish GyuGyu” anime film and Mari Miyazawa's Konigiri-Kun Parasol anime film in its Young Audiences category this year. It will also screen Koji Yamamura 's Dozens of Norths ( Ikuta no Kita ) anime film in its Features Competition.

OIAF 2022 will take place from September 21 to September 25 at multiple venues in Ottawa. Fluffy Hour: PuiPui & MuuMuu “Selfish GyuGyu” will compete in the Young Audiences Category for ages three and up, and Konigiri-Kun Parasol will compete in the Young Audiences Category for ages seven and up. The festival is also screening several titles in its Animated Series competition but no Japanese works are screening in the category.

Dozens of Norths won the Excellence Award at the 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in March 2022. It won the Contrechamp award at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. Koji Yamamura 's "Kojiki Hyuga hen (The Hyuga Episode of Kojiki) short competed in OIAF in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence, Press release