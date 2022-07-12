×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nintendo Announces Kirby's Dream Buffet Game for Switch

posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for game launching this summer

Nintendo announced on Tuesday a new game in the Kirby franchise titled Kirby's Dream Buffet that will launch digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop this summer. The company streamed a trailer:

In the game, up to four players race each other on food-themed courses to collect the most strawberries.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the latest game in the franchise, launched for Nintendo Switch on March 25.

Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020. Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.

Source: Nintendo's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives