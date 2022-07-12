Nintendo Announces Kirby's Dream Buffet Game for Switch

Trailer streamed for game launching this summer

Nintendo announced on Tuesday a new game in the Kirby franchise titled Kirby's Dream Buffet that will launch digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop this summer. The company streamed a trailer:

In the game, up to four players race each other on food-themed courses to collect the most strawberries.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land , the latest game in the franchise , launched for Nintendo Switch on March 25.

Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020. Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.