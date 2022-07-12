News
Nintendo Announces Kirby's Dream Buffet Game for Switch
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for game launching this summer
Nintendo announced on Tuesday a new game in the Kirby franchise titled Kirby's Dream Buffet that will launch digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop this summer. The company streamed a trailer:
In the game, up to four players race each other on food-themed courses to collect the most strawberries.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the latest game in the franchise, launched for Nintendo Switch on March 25.
Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020. Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.