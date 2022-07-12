Primetime Emmy Awards Nominates Star Wars: Visions Anime Short 'The Duel' for Award

Love, Death & Robots also gets nomination

The staff of the Primetime Emmy Awards revealed on Tuesday that they have nominated Lucasfilm 's Star Wars: Visions anthology of animated shorts for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program at the 74th annual awards. The staff specifically nominated the animated short titled "The Duel" from Star Wars: Visions .

The 74th awards have also nominated the Love, Death & Robots animated anthology series for the same category for the short "Jibaro." Polygon Pictures animated "The Very Pulse Of The Machine" segment for the series' third volume.

Robot Chicken, The Boys Presents: Diabolical , and When Billie Met Lisa were also nominated in the same category.

No anime received nominations in the Outstanding Animated Program category. That category's nominations include The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, What If...?, Arcane: League of Legends , and Rick and Morty .

The short's cast and creators include (English voice/Japanese voice):

"The Duel" by Kamikaze Douga



"The Duel" also received a nomination for the "Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short" award at the 69th annual Golden Reel Awards. David W. Collins and Matthew Wood were the supervising sound editors for "The Duel." Collins was also the sound designer. Luke Dunn Gielmuda was the short's sound editor, and Jana Vance was the foley artist. The Love, Death & Robots short "Snow in the Desert" won the award.

Star Wars: Visions debuted on Disney+ in September 2021. The first volume of Star Wars: Visions is an anthology of nine animated shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios. Studios such as Trigger , Kinema Citrus , Kamikaze Douga , Science SARU , Production I.G , Studio Colorido , and Geno Studio produced the shorts.

Star Wars: Visions will get a "Volume 2" next year. Lucasfilm staff verbally said that they plan to release the volume in spring 2023. The project teased that creators from the United States (specifically, California), Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, South Africa, India, South Korea, and Japan are involved.

Source: Emmy Awards' website via ComicBook.com