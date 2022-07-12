Santa Inoue's Zange Manga Season 2 Ends, Gets 3rd Season

2nd season launched on February 8

This year's 15th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine published the final chapter of the "second season" of Santa Inoue 's Zange manga on Monday. The magazine also revealed that the manga will have a "third season."

The manga launched in Young Champion magazine in March 2021, and ended its "first season" in August 2021. The second season launched on February 8. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 19, and will publish the second volume on July 20.

The "psycho suspense" manga follows a very normal family embroiled in "overwhelming" violence.

Inoue's other manga include Tokyo Tribe , Tokyo Tribe 2 , Tokyo Tribe 3 , Rinjin 13-gō , Inoue Santa , and Born 2 Die . Tokyopop acquired the Tokyo Tribe 2 manga and published seven English volumes with the title Tokyo Tribes , before the company shuttered its North American publishing operations in 2011.

The studio MADHOUSE adapted Tokyo Tribe into a 13-episode television anime series in 2006. Director Shion Sono ( Suicide Club , Shinjuku Swan ) adapted the manga into a live-action film.