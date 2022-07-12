Stage S, Kiruru Kill Me Manga Both Go on Hiatus

might return "in the next few days"

Both Tomoya Harikawa 's Stage S and Yasuhiro Kano 's Kiruru Kill Me manga announced on Sunday that they would go on hiatus indefinitely. While Kiruru Kill Me did not reveal the reason for the hiatus, Stage S ' announcement noted that the hiatus was due to Harikawa's health issues, and that the manga might return in "the next few days."

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes Stage S in English, and it describes the manga:

Meguru Ukiyo has fallen for his childhood friend, Sara Tatsumi. One day, he stumbles across a white snake that…says it can see the future?! A promising up-and-comer makes a bold serialized debut!

Harikawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website on March 6. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 3.



Seven Seas Entertainment publishes Kiruru Kill Me in English, and it describes the manga:

Aoi Nemo is a big-ticket businessman whose face has appeared on all the magazines, and there's a price on his head. Coming to collect is Akaumi Kiruru, an assassin as deadly as she is beautiful. But the person who requested the hit was Aoi himself! From the moment he laid eyes on her, Aoi fell for this femme fatale, and he'll do whatever it takes to spend more time with her: even if it means risking his own life. Don't miss this zany comedy about losing your head over love!

Kano launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 4. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume on February 22.

Kano previously drew the Pretty Face manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2002 to 2003. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published all six volumes of the manga in English. Kano also previously drew the M×0 manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2006 to 2008. Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga.

Kano launched the Kiss x Death manga on Shonen Jump+ when the service launched in 2014. Kano ended the manga with the seventh volume in 2018.

Source: Shonen Jump+ (link 2)